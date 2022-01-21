TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $35,100.70 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $35,100.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05.

On Wednesday, December 15th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10.

On Wednesday, November 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $44,633.25.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $42,471.10.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.07. 215,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.