Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 284,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,106,982 shares.The stock last traded at $25.72 and had previously closed at $25.21.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

