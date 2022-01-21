Trollcoin (TROLL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $452,235.67 and $15.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.14 or 1.00146193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00026955 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00485422 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.