TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Achieves $64,507.58

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $64,507.58 and $28,574.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006210 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

