TrueFi (TRU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.52 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 19% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $120.25 million and $13.52 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

