TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006295 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

