Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

NYSE SIX opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 150,363 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 237.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

