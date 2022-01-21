Tudor Pickering Downgrades Keyera (TSE:KEY) to Hold

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.81.

KEY stock traded down C$1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 877,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,750. The firm has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$23.59 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.71.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

