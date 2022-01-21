Tudor Pickering & Holt Lowers Enbridge (TSE:ENB) to Hold

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.26.

Enbridge stock traded down C$1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,909,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,979. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.78 and a 52-week high of C$54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

