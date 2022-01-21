Tudor Pickering Lowers Enbridge (TSE:ENB) to Hold

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.26.

ENB traded down C$1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$51.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,909,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.78 and a twelve month high of C$54.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.22.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

