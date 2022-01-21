Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.85. Approximately 2,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 502,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

