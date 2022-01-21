Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Down 7.6%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.70. 107,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 791,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 136.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 729.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 99,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 436,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.