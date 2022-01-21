Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky Sells 1,000 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Boroditsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00.

TWLO stock traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.06. 3,124,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,237. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.48 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

