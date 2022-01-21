Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.25.
TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total value of $2,338,108.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,428,874. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TWST opened at $53.88 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.74.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.
