Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading Up 3.1%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $297.48 and last traded at $296.70. Approximately 4,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 105,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.97. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,190,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,453,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.