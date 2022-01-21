UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 305,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of UBS Group worth $34,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. DZ Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

