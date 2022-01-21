UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 34,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $81.72 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

