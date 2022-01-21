Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002495 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $256.83 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,399.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.74 or 0.00861919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00260330 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00036993 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

