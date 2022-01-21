UMA Price Reaches $6.69 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. UMA has a total market cap of $435.49 million and $43.22 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $6.69 or 0.00018354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006295 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,988,599 coins and its circulating supply is 65,105,947 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

