UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,551 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of UMB Financial worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $101.14 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

