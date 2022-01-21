Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.66

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.66 and traded as high as C$23.72. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 88,981 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.37.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

