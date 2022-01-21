Unifty (NIF) Market Cap Tops $59.92 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $33.08 or 0.00090273 BTC on major exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $59.92 million and $4.11 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.53 or 0.07115886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.23 or 0.99894698 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

