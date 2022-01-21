UniLayer Market Capitalization Tops $5.25 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $627,995.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006357 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

