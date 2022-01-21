UniMex Network (UMX) Trading Down 34.2% This Week

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $113,421.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.73 or 0.07149992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.05 or 0.99981827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00062593 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,722,950 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

