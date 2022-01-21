Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $31.95 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

