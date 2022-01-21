Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,922 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $115,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $150,718,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.61. 62,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,072. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day moving average is $228.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.