United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Bankshares worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

