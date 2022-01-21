United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 283,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 264,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

