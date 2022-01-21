United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Kenneth D. Newby Buys 12,000 Shares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Kenneth D. Newby bought 12,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UBFO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.18. 34,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $8.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.81.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

