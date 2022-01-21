United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of United States Cellular worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

USM stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

