United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 7.2%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.76. 1,330,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,685,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 709,967 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

