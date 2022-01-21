United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,070.50 ($14.61). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,070 ($14.60), with a volume of 1,222,036 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.46) to GBX 1,100 ($15.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($15.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.67. The company has a market cap of £7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 97.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 390.91%.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.