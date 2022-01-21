UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 157.1% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.04.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $463.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.86. The firm has a market cap of $436.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

