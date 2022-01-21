UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY22 guidance to $21.10-21.60 EPS.

UNH stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.02. The company had a trading volume of 194,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.33 and a 200 day moving average of $437.86. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

