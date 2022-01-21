Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.61% of Uniti Group worth $17,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 98.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 67.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 455,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,904,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 84,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

