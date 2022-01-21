Unitrade 24 Hour Volume Reaches $256,215.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $2.29 million and $256,215.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.