Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED opened at $146.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.05. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $260.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

