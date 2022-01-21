Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $64,725,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after buying an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,044,000 after buying an additional 156,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.07. 2,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

