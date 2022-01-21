Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,630,000 after purchasing an additional 452,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Unum Group
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
