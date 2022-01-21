UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 182.50 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.49). Approximately 13,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 49,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.35. The firm has a market cap of £162.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.43), for a total value of £11,673.24 ($15,927.47).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

