Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00.

Shares of UPST traded down $14.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.72. 9,050,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,358. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.46.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

