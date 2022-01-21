UpToken (UP) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. UpToken has a total market cap of $200,712.84 and approximately $98.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UpToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UpToken has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006367 BTC.

UpToken Coin Profile

UpToken (CRYPTO:UP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

Buying and Selling UpToken

