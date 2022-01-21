Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce $131.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.39 million to $132.08 million. Upwork reported sales of $106.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $497.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.33 million to $498.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $621.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,302 shares of company stock worth $11,579,068 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Upwork by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Upwork has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.87.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

