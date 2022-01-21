Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $17.97

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $18.48. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 20 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $162,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

