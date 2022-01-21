USDX (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015492 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000089 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.