V.F. (VFC) to Release Earnings on Friday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect V.F. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VFC opened at $66.63 on Friday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

