Vai (VAI) Price Up 5.1% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $58.86 million and $7.26 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.53 or 0.07115886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.23 or 0.99894698 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,032,656 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.