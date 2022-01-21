Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 42924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

VLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $318,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

