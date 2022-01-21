Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Trading Down 1.4%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) shares were down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$34.67 and last traded at C$34.75. Approximately 458,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 205,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.17.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.