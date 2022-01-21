Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Trading Down 1.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$44.45 and last traded at C$44.67. 330,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 157,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.28.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.49.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.